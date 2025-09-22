1,182 Shares in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SBAC opened at $199.10 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.