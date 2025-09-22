1,182 Shares in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $199.10 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

