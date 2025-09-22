12,480 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $122,391,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

