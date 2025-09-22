14,738 Shares in CubeSmart $CUBE Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

