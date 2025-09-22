1,890 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 151,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

