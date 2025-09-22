3,149 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 216,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

SMG stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

