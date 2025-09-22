3,915 Shares in Trimble Inc. $TRMB Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trimble by 338.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 554,514 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.