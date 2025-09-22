479 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 253,677 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

NYSE FIX opened at $796.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $683.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $806.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

