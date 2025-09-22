508 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRWD opened at $502.55 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
