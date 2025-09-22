7,317 Shares in The Campbell’s Company $CPB Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at $10,462,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of CPB opened at $33.43 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

