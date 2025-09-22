800 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

