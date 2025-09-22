ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head to Head Analysis

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) and iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and iRadimed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 2.07 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A iRadimed $73.24 million 12.25 $19.23 million $1.62 43.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

92.3% of iRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of iRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRadimed has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and iRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00 iRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

iRadimed has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given iRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRadimed is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and iRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -2.05% -7.88% -3.00% iRadimed 26.61% 23.30% 20.62%

Summary

iRadimed beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

