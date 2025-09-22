Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Stock Position Cut by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.