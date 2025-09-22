Allegion PLC $ALLE Stake Lessened by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3%

ALLE stock opened at $179.39 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

