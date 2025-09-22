Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 88,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 41,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

