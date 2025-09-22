Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $2,074,045.05 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 534,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Alphatec alerts:

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $135,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.