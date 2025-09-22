Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $2,074,045.05 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 534,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $135,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

