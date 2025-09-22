Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

