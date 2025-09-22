Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

