Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amcor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,027,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,506,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,640,000 after purchasing an additional 893,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

