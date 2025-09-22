American Beacon AHL Trend ETF $AHLT Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Performance

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

