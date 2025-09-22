Analyzing Xylem (NYSE:XYL) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xylem and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 5 7 0 2.58 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Xylem presently has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

This table compares Xylem and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.74% 10.33% 6.72% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xylem and Trailblazer Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion 4.06 $890.00 million $3.85 37.10 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Xylem beats Trailblazer Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

