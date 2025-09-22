Aon plc $AON Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AON by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.69.

NYSE:AON opened at $350.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

