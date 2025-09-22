Apple Inc. $AAPL is Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.