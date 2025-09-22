Apple Inc. $AAPL is Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
