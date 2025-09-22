Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Burr Financial Services LLC

Burr Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

