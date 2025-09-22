Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,598,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 214,926 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,634,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

ARW stock opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

