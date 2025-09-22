Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 100,606 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $132.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

