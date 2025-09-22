Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

