Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 273,357 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Docusign worth $39,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $58,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $867,159.70. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,496. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,028. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

