Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 768,287 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 137,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 316,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 777.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 421,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 72.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

SLB opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

