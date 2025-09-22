Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 820,297 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9,579.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Celsius worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Celsius by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,470 shares of company stock worth $47,307,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

