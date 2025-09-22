Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Shares of MORN opened at $235.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.86 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

