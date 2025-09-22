Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE BR opened at $241.46 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.