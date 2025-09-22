Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,103.91 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,998.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,496.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $120.69 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.