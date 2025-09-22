Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.