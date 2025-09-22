Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 533,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Illumina worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Illumina stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

