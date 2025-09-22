Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 134.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 36.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.