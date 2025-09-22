Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 762.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 95,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.05 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.