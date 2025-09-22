Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.45 Million Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Maplebear by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 462,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 559.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,320. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,291,904.45. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,973,562 shares of company stock worth $237,668,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.