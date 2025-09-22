Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.41 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CHD opened at $90.30 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

