Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $29.80 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,641 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Zoom Communications worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 765,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after buying an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,783. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $220,808.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,291.78. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.