Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $30.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 964.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Roku worth $30,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roku alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $101.78 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -242.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $213,313.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $523,986.75. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,025 shares of company stock worth $39,662,358 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.