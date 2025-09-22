Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3,009.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $277.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

