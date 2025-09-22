Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Lithia Motors worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 39.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 124.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $332.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.28 and a 200 day moving average of $313.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.10 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

