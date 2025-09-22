Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $42,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $269.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

