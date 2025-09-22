Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 439.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947,865 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.4%

RARE stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

