Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.98 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6%

DAR stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

