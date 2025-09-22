Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,622 shares of company stock worth $105,459,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

PANW stock opened at $208.19 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.