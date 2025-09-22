Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $32.88 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $9,549,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $208.87 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,311 shares of company stock worth $10,391,090. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

