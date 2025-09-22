Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 113,278 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,699.45. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CAR stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $212.81. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 19.06%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.80.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

