Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 45,794 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

