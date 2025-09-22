Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 603,097 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2,880.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.17 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

